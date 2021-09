Donors will receive a "Back on Tour" t-shirt, one free pass to the Little Rock Zoo and a blood sugar test to help monitor diabetes risk.

CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway Police Department is helping host the Boots and Badges Blood Drive.

The blood drive is Wednesday (Sept. 29) at the Conway Expo-Willow Room from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

