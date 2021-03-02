Controlled burns planned at Buffalo National River

The identified areas to be burned this spring in Newton and Searcy Counties.

HARRISON, Ark. — Buffalo National River and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission fire operations specialists plan to conduct prescribed fire operations on about 6,000 acres in Newton and Searcy Counties in spring 2021.

These burns will be conducted only when specific weather and on-the-ground conditions are present.

This “prescription” allows firefighters to maintain fire control and reduces the amount of underbrush and downed vegetation that could act as fuel for future wildfires.

To assure visitor safety, some trails and roads may be temporarily closed during the burns.

The identified areas to be burned this spring are on Buffalo National River managed lands and on Arkansas Game and Fish Commission managed lands in Newton and Searcy Counties.

The burn units vary in size from 200 to 3,000 acres. The largest units are located near Mt. Hersey and Carver along the Gene Rush Wildlife Management Area.

Officials say the prescribed fires benefit the environment by stimulating plant growth and assisting in maintaining critical animal habitats such as glades.