Arkansas Legislative Council approves $7 million for contact tracing in Northwest Arkansas communities

The Arkansas Legislative Council approved funding that will help contact tracing efforts in the Marshallese and Latinx communities of Northwest Arkansas.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Arkansas Legislative Council voted Tuesday (July 28) to approve the use of $7 million in federal CARES Act funds for COVID-19 relief in Northwest Arkansas. The money will be used to track a spike in cases in the Marshallese and Latinx communities. 

The vote comes after members of the Arkansas Legislative Council refused to hear a request to approve the funds last Friday (July 24). 

The funds will support contact tracing in the Marshallese and Latinx communities. A large portion of COVID-19 deaths in Northwest Arkansas has come from these communities.

Rep. Megan Godfrey, a representative from Springdale, released the following statement about the approved funds:

"I’m thrilled that my colleagues voted to approve this desperately needed funding. The impact of COVID in these beloved communities deserves a compassionate, thorough, targeted response. Our vote showed these communities that we care about them and we stand to fight for them."

The funding was recommended by the CDC following a study conducted in Northwest Arkansas. 

