Arkansas Legislative Council approves $7 million for contact tracing in Northwest Arkansas communities

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Arkansas Legislative Council voted Tuesday (July 28) to approve the use of $7 million in federal CARES Act funds for COVID-19 relief in Northwest Arkansas. The money will be used to track a spike in cases in the Marshallese and Latinx communities.
The vote comes after members of the Arkansas Legislative Council refused to hear a request to approve the funds last Friday (July 24).
RELATED: Arkansas legislators refuse to hear funding for contact tracing in Latinx, Marshallese communities
The funds will support contact tracing in the Marshallese and Latinx communities. A large portion of COVID-19 deaths in Northwest Arkansas has come from these communities.
Rep. Megan Godfrey, a representative from Springdale, released the following statement about the approved funds:
"I’m thrilled that my colleagues voted to approve this desperately needed funding. The impact of COVID in these beloved communities deserves a compassionate, thorough, targeted response. Our vote showed these communities that we care about them and we stand to fight for them."
The funding was recommended by the CDC following a study conducted in Northwest Arkansas.
Please check back for updates to this developing story.