Consultant suggests ¼-cent sales tax to pay for 10-year Northwest Arkansas transit plan

By 2045, nearly 500,000 people are expected to live in Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale.

ARKANSAS, USA — A 10-year transit plan presented Wednesday (Sept. 23) to Northwest Arkansas officials calls for a quarter-cent sales tax in the region’s four largest cities in order to implement the plan.

The Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission Policy Committee, which comprises city and county officials, was shown in a virtual meeting the draft of Connect Northwest Arkansas, a 10-year transit development plan to improve and expand transit in the area.

Tim Conklin, transportation programs manager for the commission, said the plan is expected to come before the committee and Springdale-based transit provider Ozark Regional Transit for a vote in October.

Conklin noted the contract with Austin, Texas-based consultant Alliance Transportation Group is set to end in October.

To read more of this story, visit our partner in content, Talk Business & Politics.