Construction set to begin in downtown Bentonville next week

Construction is set to begin in downtown Bentonville next week ahead of the expansion of the Benton County courthouse set to begin in 2021.

BENTONVILLE, Ark — Construction is set to begin in downtown Bentonville next week ahead of the expansion of the Benton County courthouse set to begin in 2021.

On Monday, the demolition of the old Juvenile Detention Center/old Benton County Coroner’s office will initiate.

Dump trucks will be coming in on E Central Ave and will be departing the site on NE 2nd St heading east. Noise and possible smell levels are expected as the demolition takes place.