Construction of new ball fields and amenities begins at Kessler Mountain Regional Park

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Initial construction has begun on the second phase of improvements at Kessler Mountain Regional Park.

Work will include four new ballfields, parking, concession restroom building and other related improvements.

Construction is expected to take about 15 months. The project is funded through the 2019 park bond approved by Fayetteville voters.



The trailhead in the existing baseball field parking area will be temporally closed. Visitors are asked to use the trailhead at the playground to access the new Fayetteville Traverse Trail which will provide access to several areas of the mountain.

Another access point is near the Southeast corner of the soccer fields across the park road. A new bench and boulder mark the entrance to a new trail, named “Saddle Up,” that brings users through the south side of the park and ties back into Last Call trail.

Note this trail is more impacted by wet conditions than the Fayetteville Traverse.

Signage and maps will be at the trailheads, key areas in the park, and on the City of Fayetteville website at www.fayetteville-ar.gov/kesslerpark to help direct park visitors.