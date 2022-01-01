Construction beginning soon for $51M mixed-use development in Bentonville

City planners have approved plans for a $51 million complex called Lumen.

BENTONVILLE, Ark — A California real estate development firm is planning a massive multifamily development on Walton Boulevard in Bentonville.

City planners have approved plans for a $51 million complex called Lumen. It’s a project by Burrwood Living, based in Orange Beach. The company focuses on multifamily, lifestyle, and office developments in secondary markets throughout the Midwest.

The 6.5-acre site is east of Walton Boulevard, bordered by Chick-fil-A to the north and Panda Express to the south. The footprint extends east from Walton to the northwest corner of Bentonville Cemetery. Burrwood assembled the land during the past 18 months in separate deals worth a combined $2.75 million.