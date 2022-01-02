Connections between vaccinations, consumer spending likely to impact 2022 economic outcomes

The 2022 economy is brought to us by the letter I, with impacts driven by inflation and infection (COVID-19) and the word “if.”

ARKANSAS, USA — The 2022 economy is brought to us by the letter I, with impacts driven by inflation and infection (COVID-19) and the word “if.”

If inflation and infections inch lower or if the supply chain bottleneck improves, or if international politics are stable, then the U.S. and Arkansas economies will continue to grow.

And we haven’t yet mentioned interest rates.

And we haven’t included the possible insertion of another insidious COVID variant into the inputs.