Congress passes bill combating child hunger in Arkansas

Provisions included in the Consolidated Appropriations Act are set to bring relief for families needing to feed kids during the summer months.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The 2023 omnibus spending bill, Consolidated Appropriations Act, was approved by both the Senate and Congress last week. Provisions included in the bill will help Arkansas children thanks to six Arkansas Feeding America Food Banks and Arkansas Senator, John Boozman.

Senator Boozman tells 5NEWS that he has "long pushed for these reforms and [is] pleased this initiative has finally become law."

So how will his efforts help Arkansas children?

Senator Boozman says, "ensuring children have access to healthy, nutritious meals in the summer is important to their success and wellbeing. These additional flexibilities allow us to reach more kids in need while school is out and puts us one step closer to ending child hunger."

Qualifying for free and reduced lunch became more difficult for families this school year, leading to concerns during the summer months.

"We're talking about 45,000 kids who might not have reliable access to food in the summer," says Sabrina Thiede, Director of Programs for the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank.

Both the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank and River Valley Regional Food Bank teamed up with four other Feeding America Food Banks in Arkansas to push for legislation and funding that would support kids when not in school - especially as inflation continues to rise.

The Consolidated Appropriations Act will create a nationwide Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) grocery card program - giving money to families to spend on food.

"You don't have to decide between keeping your AC running this summer or buying your kids cereal for breakfast, you get to do both," said Thiede. "That's huge for families to be able to do that and to take that stress off of them."

In Arkansas, one in four children lacks access to proper nutritious food.

The bill will also provide funding to those helping supply food like the River Valley Regional Food Bank, where Marketing and Development Director, Justin Bates says will keep shelves stocked.

"It will give us multiple avenues to purchase food and to ensure that, funding never stops, that, that gap, is not going to increase," said Bates. "It'll allow us to, you know, know that we can continue our business without having to have any disruptions in service."

It is expected that more details will be released on how much can be spent on the summer EBT cards and the amount of funding given to food banks.

Going forward, families will still need to apply for, and be approved, for the free and reduced lunch program. Parents and guardians can check with their school for assistance.

You can visit the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank and River Valley Regional Food Bank websites for their location, hours of operation, phone numbers and a full list of food pantries in the communities they serve.

