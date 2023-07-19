Confusion over state gun laws encourages firearm instructors and law enforcement to advocate for creating a committee

Officials say the lack of consistency and clarification in the state can lead toconfusion on who can and who cannot carry a concealed handgun.

ARKANSAS, USA — On Aug. 1 three new gun laws will go into effect. Arkansas lawmakers passed Act 777 which aims to clarify that a license is not required to carry a concealed handgun in the state.

However, several people testified before a subcommittee at the Arkansas Legislative Council about their concerns on concealed handgun training, and suggested a committee to clarify where and under what conditions a person can carry.

“One of several major concerns we have surrounding the concealed handgun training in Arkansas centers around varying qualification of instructors, and zero accountability,” said the President of Gun Owners of America Garry Epperson.

Epperson said the lack of consistency and clarification in the state can create problems of who and who cannot carry a concealed handgun.

“This discrepancy in qualifications can have a significant impact on the quality of training received on the concealed carry applicants” said Epperson. “This can leave individuals vulnerable to receive inadequate or insufficient training, which in turn may compromise their ability to responsibly and safely carry a concealed handgun.”

Others who testified said the state needs to make sure firearm instructors are providing accurate information on Arkansas gun laws.

Audrey Zachary, an instructor at Zachary Handgun Training recommended creating a committee to clarify where and under what conditions gun owners can carry.

“A group of instructors, a group of state police officials, and a couple of you guys come together and say, 'Okay, lets evaluate what we have. Let's blend this stuff together and make a program that is suitable for everyone so you can carry on your constitutional rights if you choose,'” said Zachary.

Sebastian County Sheriff Hobe Runion says responsible gun owners need clarification, and quickly.

“Our citizens deserve to have something that is clear and concise that they can understand” said Runion. “I do think it needs to be that you need to start from scratch”

Epperson hoped by bringing this to state officials’ attention, the next steps will be taken.

“We are interested in bringing the issues before y'all and letting the state and these good instructors fix the system," said Epperson.

