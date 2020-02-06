x
Shooting in Fort Smith being investigated as a homicide

Fort Smith Police responded to a shot fired call at Pike Place Apartments Tuesday morning around 12:00 a.m., which is now being investigated as a homicide.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police have confirmed there was an early morning shooting in Fort Smith.

On Tuesday morning (June 2) around 12:00 am, Fort Smith Police responded to a report of 'shots fired' at Pike Place Apartments. 

Criminal Investigations also responded to the scene.

As of 3:16 a.m. Tuesday, police confirmed that the incident being investigated as a 'shots fired' call is now being investigated as a homicide.

The investigation remains ongoing. 

The victim's name and cause of death information have not been cleared for release.

We will keep you updated as this story develops.

