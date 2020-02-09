Confederate Monument removed from Bentonville Square

Crews removed the Confederate Monument located at the Bentonville Square Wednesday morning.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Confederate Monument in the Bentonville Square was moved Wednesday (Sept. 2) morning.

The monument is being restored and moved to a undisclosed location.

It was first announced that the monument would be moving in June.

Crews could be seen lifting the monument from its stand Wednesday morning.

The monument is owned by the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC), and it has stood on the Bentonville Square since 1908 in an agreement with Benton County. The Benton County Historical Society owns and operates the park where the monument stood.

The statue has been vandalized multiple times in the past few years as the debate over Confederate Monuments sparked in the U.S.