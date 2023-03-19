Concerns rise in Fayetteville about camping inside city limits

At this week's ordinance review committee meeting, City Attorney Kit Williams told members the city prosecutor is filing a court case to enforce existing ordinances.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Unhoused people camping near the Fayetteville National Cemetery could soon be going to court.

At this week's ordinance review committee meeting, City Attorney Kit Williams told members the city prosecutor is filing a court case to enforce existing ordinances.

A conditional use permit is needed to operate a campground on private property in Fayetteville.

"We need to get that cleaned up as quickly as possible. If it's on our property, we can immediately do it, but if it's on somebody else's private property..." said Williams.

The main agenda item was on possible changes to city ordinances on camping and to define a campground.

The issue centers on property owned by Richard Tiffany on South Leroy Pond Avenue.

For years, Tiffany has allowed unhoused people to live on the property.

"I really had hopes that there would be more discussion about what the city can do to provide an alternate place for the homeless people," said Tiffany.

During public comment, several people spoke about safety concerns for those on the property and the impact on neighboring locations like the cemetery.

No final recommendations were made on any ordinance changes.

