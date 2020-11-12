Complete "Christmas Pic Passport" in Downtown Rogers to win a super cute beanie hat

Stop at all eight Christmas light display locations, snap a photo with family and friends and post the pictures on social media using #RogersARChristmas.

ROGERS, Arkansas — If you're looking for something fun and socially distanced to do with your family this weekend to get in the holiday spirit, you may want to visit Downtown Rogers.

Families can experience the festive Rogers Christmas lights and complete the “Christmas Pic Passport” to win a City of Rogers winter beanie!

There are eight display locations spread out throughout the display.

Stop at all eight display locations, snap a photo with family and friends and post the picture on social media using #RogersARChristmas.

Once your Christmas Pic Passport is complete, stop by city hall to pick up your super cute hat.