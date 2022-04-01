Complaints heard about land sales process at Chaffee Crossing

The board approved a motion to hold a study session in time to get a resolution dealing with negotiations on the agenda for the next meeting on May 19.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — After hearing from a group concerned about whether their offers to buy property through the Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority (FCRA) are ever brought before the board, the authority board opted to soon hold a study session to discuss procedures for property sale contracts.

On the agenda for the FCRA board of directors the regular meeting Thursday (April 21) was a resolution giving the FCRA executive director express authority to negotiate contracts and determine if contracts should be brought to the board’s real estate review committee. FCRA attorney Dalton Person said the authority had been part of the executive director’s job description in the past but somewhere along the way it stopped being so, though practice had been implied and continued over the years.

“I believe it implicitly is there and was previously explicitly stated,” Person said. “I do not believe that if you all were to approve of this in its current form, that you would be giving up any particular powers.”

