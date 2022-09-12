Gift donations accepted at Fort Smith Bakery District until Christmas Eve

The Bakery District in Fort Smith has set up a Community Tree for people who wish to donate gifts for those in need.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Many holiday gift donation deadlines have been passed and a lot more are approaching, but the Community Christmas Tree at Bakery District in Fort Smith is still taking donations.

The Bakery District in Fort Smith has opened its doors for gift donations up until Christmas Eve. The Community Tree has been set up for people who want to drop off unwrapped gifts, which will be handed out on Christmas Eve.

The Bakery District says if you or someone you know needs a gift this Christmas, you are welcome to stop by on Christmas Eve and pick one up. You can also bring an ornament and help decorate the tree!

Check out the cool stuff the community has dropped off so far!

