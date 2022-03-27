Charity golf tournament to be held in Fort Smith

The tournament will be held on April 29 at the Ben Geren Golf Course.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Board of the Fort Smith Community Rescue Mission will present a Charity Golf Tournament to benefit the Community Rescue Mission.

The tournament will be held on April 29 at the Ben Geren Golf Course.

The golf tournament tees off at 8 a.m. The 4-man scramble event will include multiple games of skill including a Hole-n-One contest.

There will be prizes for the top three teams and lunch will be provided after the tournament.

All proceeds will go to serving families in need that are served by the Community Rescue Mission.