Community rallies behind Fayetteville teacher fighting breast cancer

Chris Clark is a teacher and former coach at Fayetteville High School. She is hoping her story will inspire others to get yearly screenings of breast cancer.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The community is rallying behind a Northwest Arkansas teacher in her fight against breast cancer. Through the support, she now wants to bring awareness to others about the importance of getting yearly screenings for breast cancer.

Chris Clark is a teacher and former coach at Fayetteville High School.

A routine mammogram turned scary for Clark when doctors called and said they found a spot on her scan.

"One day you’re fine, and then the next day you go in...so yeah, it’s been my whole summer since we've gotten out of school," Clark said.

Clark, a mother, grandmother, wife and teacher, wants to share her story because she understands how your life can change in a matter of seconds.

“I went three biopsies, an MRI, so they found the breast cancer then," Clark told 5NEWS.

Clark describes herself as one of the lucky ones. Doctors caught her breast cancer early.

“I am fortunate enough and blessed enough right now that right now the plan is not to do chemo, that radiation should be able to take care of it, she said.

All summer long, friends, former players and students have shown their love and support for Clark.

“When my husband and I got home, everything was cleaned. They sent us a card. So they spent part of that money on cleaning the house. The rest of it they just have us cash, just for dinner or whatever we needed," Clark said.

And through it all, her family has been her ultimate rock.

“I know people are in a lot worse position than what I am. I just thought it’s important for awareness. Because if one or two people go and it makes them do it, it’s worth it," she said.

Awareness is the message Clark wants others to take away from her journey.

“Tomorrow, I go back in for a check-up praying, just praying, everything comes back negative for those results because they send everything off to be double-checked. And If that’s the case, then my next step will be radiation, which I think will start in about four weeks. And after that, when I'm healed up from that, I’ll have my next operation," Clark said.