Community Pack Walk held to showcase adoptable dogs in Springdale

The event helps collect information such as how the dogs behave with other dogs.

The walk focused on the basics of leash training with positive reinforcement to help with showcasing some of the adoptable dogs from the Springdale Animal Shelter.

Executive Director at Big Paws of the Ozarks, Kayla Mayes explains why the Pack Walk is important for dogs needing to be adopted.

"Leash work is really crucially important for adoption. Also, getting exercise out and getting this socialization. So we've got lots of dogs around getting dogs out of the shelter is really beneficial for the shelter as well because they get a lot of valuable information about how the dog does on the leash, around other dogs, riding in the car, so getting dogs out is a really crucial and beneficial step in getting them adopted," said Mayes.

The event took place from 9-10 a.m. this morning and was free to the public.

