Free community health fair to be held in Fort Smith

There will be free flu and COVID shots and free health screenings.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A community health fair will be held on Oct. 29 at St. James Missionary Baptist in Fort Smith.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., anyone can receive free health screenings and vaccines during the event.

The health fair is being hosted by the Arkansas Minority Health Commission (AMHC), the Sebastian County branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), and Baptist Health. 

Flu and COVID-19 shots will be available.

Health screenings include:

  • A1C
  • Blood pressure
  • Bone density
  • glucose
  • CPR demonstrations
  • Mammogram education
  • Information about strokes and heart attacks

The vendors and additional participants will include:

 • Arkansas Regional Organ Recovery Agency, Inc. (ARORA)

 • Baptist Health 

• Coleman Pharmacy 

• Comprehensive Juvenile Services

• CPR Demonstration 

• Don W. Reynolds Cancer Support House

 • Fort Smith Police Department 

• Lewis Eady Insurance Agency 

• Lupus Foundation of Arkansas, Inc.

 • Massage Therapy by Doretha Massey

 • Mercy Community Health and Access

• UAMS 

• the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith School of Nursing 

• Veasley Funeral Home 

