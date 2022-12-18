Community grieves fallen deputy Paul Newell during procession

First Responders and the Benton County community gathered along the route of fallen deputy Paul Newell's body on its way to the state crime lab.

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Benton County Detective Paul Newell’s body was escorted to the Arkansas state crime lab Sunday morning.

The Benton County deputy was killed in a Saturday morning accident as he escorted the Wreaths Across America procession.

Margo Capps is a training officer with the county's search and rescue team. As a spouse of a law enforcement officer, she said she had attended to many line-of-duty processions.

Lieutenant Shannon Jenkins said that Newell would be leaving behind a long legacy with the department as a man of many hats through his 24-year career.

"That's a law enforcement thing. I mean, they're in there in this job to be there for the community to outbreak, you know, for community outreach, to support the community to protect the community. You know, so to be in law enforcement is to be part of that community, you know, and give of themselves to protect and reach out to the community," said Capps.

First responders lined up on Melissa Drive in Bentonville as the body of Paul Daniel Newell was escorted from the Benton County coroner’s office to the state crime lab. Along 14th St., the Benton County public was invited to honor Paul Newell.

"It's just our way of showing support, you know, there's not a whole lot we can do other than show our simple support for our fallen brother. So this is our way of showing support," said Capps.

A temporary memorial has been placed outside of the Benton County Sherriff's office.

"It is hard, you know, there's nothing more tragic than a line of duty death. So, you know, that family I know is hurting so badly. As is the entire law enforcement community," said Capps.

