Community Creative Center to host Pottery on the Patio in Fayetteville

The Community Creative Center (CCC) will be hosting Pottery on the Patio in Fayetteville the first four Saturdays of October.

Pottery on the Patio will be held at the Walton Arts Center's Nadine Baum Studio from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. This will be an indoor/outdoor event where attendees will be able to enjoy live music and free art. Food and beverages will be available for sale.

There will also be free ice cream from Hiland Dairy, pottery wheel mini-lessons, sidewalk chalk mural space, bike decoration, button making, and watercolor painting.

Masks will be required indoors at the event, and highly encouraged outdoors. Masks will be available if you do not have one.

Music Lineup:

10/2 - Randal Shreve

10/9 - Poke Salad and peaches

10/16 - Leah Spears - Blackmon