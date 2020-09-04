Community Clinic to offer resource connections for patients experiencing financial difficulties

The patient advocates at Community Clinic are available over the phone to work with patients to make sure their needs are being met.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — While continuing to serve Northwest Arkansans and their healthcare needs, Community Clinic is offering wrap-around services to connect their patients with other resources available to them.

In a press release on Apr. 9 Community Clinic wrote, “Especially during this time of crisis, we are seeing more patients than ever who are experiencing financial hardship, food, and housing insecurity, or lack of reliable transportation. The patient advocates at Community Clinic are available over the phone to work with patients to make sure their needs are being met.”

Through telemedicine, Community Clinic can continue to care for the acutely and chronically ill and to assist in prenatal care, women’s health, pediatric care, physical therapy, and emergent dental needs.

Behavioral health services are also readily available for those in need of mental or emotional support and can be reached within the clinic or through telemedicine.

If you have health concerns, Community Clinic can be reached by calling 1-855-438-2280.

Acute Care Site Information

These five acute care sites are offering screening and testing for respiratory illnesses like flu, strep throat, and COVID-19.

Patients experiencing fever, cough, and shortness of breath are highly recommended to make an appointment or drive to an acute care site for evaluation.

Community Clinic will continue to offer COVID-19 testing based on current CDC screening and testing guidelines.

Acute Care Site Addresses & Hours:

Siloam Springs Medical - Monday - Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

500 S Mt Olive St #200, Siloam Springs

Rogers Medical and Pediatrics - Monday - Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

1233 W Poplar St, Rogers

Fayetteville Medical - Monday - Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

162 W. Martin Luther King Blvd. Ste. 13-14, Fayetteville

Springdale Medical and Pediatrics - Monday -Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

614 E Emma Ave Ste. 300 Springdale

Elmdale Elementary SBHC - Monday - Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

420 N West End St, Springdale