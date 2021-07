Community members in the River Valley have come together to preserve a lost piece of history becoming overgrown and forgotten.

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — A lost piece of history was becoming overgrown and forgotten in the River Valley. Now, the local community is ready to help bring it back to life.

An African American cemetery known as the Cherokee African American Cemetery sits right outside Huntington in southern Sebastian County.

Over time, the cemetery had no one to care for since it sits outside of city limits.