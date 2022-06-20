Community Blood Center of the Ozarks in dire need of blood donations

CBCO's current blood supply is low with less than a two-day supply available.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) is in urgent need of all blood types.

CBCO is the exclusive supplier of blood, platelets, and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities.

Their current blood supply is low with less than a two-day supply available. They urge donors to give immediately at the CBCO blood drive or donor center.

CBCO says a blood shortage is not like other nationwide shortages like toilet paper, formula, or other supplies.

“While people are used to having to find alternatives to products that are in short supply, we cannot do the same with blood. There is no alternative,” Anthony Roberts, Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Executive Director said. “And the great news is that there is a plentiful supply of blood in our area. We just need people to share it.” Roberts went on to point out how easy it is to donate blood. “It only takes about an hour out of your day to be someone’s hero and we are counting on our community heroes to step up and make a difference for our local patients.”

CBCO says a lot of the blood shortage is due to the time of the year and some lingering effects of the pandemic.

“We are in the time of year where we lose the opportunity to work with schools and colleges, so we have to count on other groups to help support the blood supply during the summer,” Roberts said. “We are also seeing many businesses calling employees back from working at home but not yet allowing blood drives at their facilities. Most people are willing to donate when there’s a convenient opportunity whether at work, church, or school but those opportunities aren’t as plentiful as in the pre-pandemic world.”

So CBCO and area hospitals are urging the community to go to a nearby donor center or mobile blood drive and give blood.

“When emergencies happen, the need for blood is critically important for us,” said Larry Shackelford, Washington Regional President, and CEO. “The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is our local blood supplier, and our patients receive the blood products they need from blood donors who donate with CBCO.”

CBCO donating centers are listed below:

Springdale, AR. - 3503 S Thompson St.

Bentonville, AR. - 1400 SE Walton Blvd.

Springfield, Mo. - 220 W Farm Rd. 182

Joplin, Mo. - 101 N Rangeline Rd.

There are also opportunities to give at mobile blood drives across the Ozarks. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are strongly encouraged. To schedule your appointment call 417-227-5006 or click here.

