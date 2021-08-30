Community Blood Center of the Ozarks hosting 'Foodie Friday Blood Drive'

Those who donate successfully will receive a Raising Cane’s Box Combo card. There will also be free hot dogs, chips, and drinks, and t-shirts.

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) is urging blood donors to give at the Foodie Friday Blood Drive happening this week. CBCO is the sole local provider of blood to 44 area hospitals.

The Foodie Friday Blood Drive will be held at CBCO Donor Centers in Bentonville and Springdale Friday, Sept. 3, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Those who donate successfully will receive a Raising Cane’s Box Combo card. There will also be free hot dogs, chips, and drinks, and t-shirts.

“Doing something that is truly selfless for others is a great way to get some of the ‘feel good’ back that we all need right now,” said CBCO Media Relations Representative Chris Pilgrim. “As everyone gets ready to celebrate the unofficial end of summer, they can kick it off by getting some great goodies, saving lives, and knowing they helped ensure a strong blood supply for their community.”

Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are encouraged.

The CBCO Bentonville Donor Center is located at 1400 SE Walton Blvd and the Springdale Donor Center is located at 3503 S. Thompson Rd.