Common Ground leader supports court decision on mask mandate, sees extremism driving political discourse

ARKANSAS, USA — State Sen. Jim Hendren, I-Gravette, left the Republican Party earlier this year over the extremism he saw in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. He’s convinced political extremism is driving the COVID-19 conversation in Arkansas and at the state capitol during this past week’s special session.

“We’ve got a loud group, an extreme group, who is mimicking what they see in D.C. They’re mimicking what they see successful in primary politics, and they’re bringing that to the capitol,” Hendren said. “But I am optimistic in the sense that I continue to hear from people all over the state that that’s not what they want. They want people who will solve problems. They want people who will be grown-ups and fix things that need to be fixed instead of continuing just to pander and make bold statements that really have no impact other than to fire up people on social media.”