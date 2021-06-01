Commercial Arkansas River traffic shows slight gain through May

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Tonnage shipped on the Arkansas River during the first five months of 2021 is up 0.54% compared with the same period of 2020, with inbound and outbound traffic boosting activity on the more than 400-mile navigable waterway.
River traffic was beginning to improve from record historic flooding in early 2019 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the economy in early 2020.
River tonnage in 2019 totaled just 8.48 million tons, down 22% from 2018. But tonnage was up 22% in 2020 to 10.322 million tons.
Tonnage shipped on the river during the first five months of 2021 totaled 4.304 million tons, up 0.54% compared with the 4.281 million tons during the same period in 2020.
May shipments totaled 855,752 tons, down from the 872,557 tons in May 2020.
