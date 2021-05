The graduation ceremony originally scheduled for Friday (May 21) will now be held on Saturday (May 22) at 7:00 p.m. at Smith Robinson Stadium.

GREENWOOD, Arkansas — The Greenwood High School commencement ceremony for the class of 2021 has been rescheduled due to the potential for rain and severe weather.

