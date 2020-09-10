x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Columbus Air Force Base relocating aircraft to XNA to protect them from Hurricane Delta

You may see more military planes than usual in the Northwest Arkansas sky today (Oct. 9).

HIGHFILL, Ark. — You may see more military planes than usual in the Northwest Arkansas sky today (Oct. 9). 

That's because Columbus Air Force Base is relocating several of its aircraft to XNA airport in order to protect them from Hurricane Delta.

According to XNA's Facebook post, there will be a mix of T6's, T1's, and T38's. XNA Northwest Arkansas National Airport says,

"XNA is honored to provide space to protect our nations’ military aircraft from Hurricane Delta!"

Columbus Air Force Base aircraft at XNA

1 / 3
Facebook

Related Articles