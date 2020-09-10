Columbus Air Force Base relocating aircraft to XNA to protect them from Hurricane Delta

You may see more military planes than usual in the Northwest Arkansas sky today (Oct. 9).

HIGHFILL, Ark. — You may see more military planes than usual in the Northwest Arkansas sky today (Oct. 9).

That's because Columbus Air Force Base is relocating several of its aircraft to XNA airport in order to protect them from Hurricane Delta.

According to XNA's Facebook post, there will be a mix of T6's, T1's, and T38's. XNA Northwest Arkansas National Airport says,

"XNA is honored to provide space to protect our nations’ military aircraft from Hurricane Delta!"