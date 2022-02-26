Cody Jinks coming to Walmart AMP in May

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, March 11 at 12 p.m.

ROGERS, Ark. — Fort Worth’s Cody Jinks is coming to the Walmart AMP for the first time on Friday, May 27.

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, March 11 at 12 p.m. preceded by both of his presale offers for the Fam Club and Flockers.

“Rogers, Arkansas, let’s make this a night to remember,” said Jinks. “Have a great time and let it be the start of many more shows in the future. It is always an honor to play a show, and I cannot wait to thank you for that opportunity and thank you for your hard-earned time and money that you sacrifice to see us play.”

You can purchase tickets by calling 479.443.5600, in-person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices, or online. The AMP Box Office hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.ml-2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Jinks received the 2020 Music Row Indie Country Artist of the Year Award cementing his spot as the biggest global independent country artist.

Some of his proven accolades include:

Certified RIAA Gold® Album “Adobe Sessions”.

Multiple certified RIAA Platinum® and Gold singles earning well over 2.5 billion lifetime streams.

Total catalog sales in excess of 1.8 million units, and more.

Jinks' latest album “Mercy” is out now and is quickly resulting to be another big album for him as multiple songs from the album are charting all over America’s radio charts in big ways. Jinks will soon debut his first-ever official music video to the song “Hurt You.”