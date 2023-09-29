Club Car Wash purchases 14th NWA location for $1.65M

Wash has 13 locations in operation or in development in Arkansas; the Springdale location would be the 14th.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A Missouri car wash company is readying another location in Springdale after a $1.65 million purchase.

Club Car Wash of Columbia bought a 2.67-acre lot on 48th Street, just east of Interstate 49 and across 48th Street from a Walmart store.

Club Car Wash entered the Arkansas market a year ago when it bought 10 Speedy Splash Carwash locations in northwest Arkansas. Club Car Wash has 13 locations in operation or in development in Arkansas; the 48th Street location would be the 14th.



Club Car Wash has more than 130 locations in 10 states.

The seller was Jason Bailey of Springdale, through his Charlotte Inc. subsidiary.

Bailey acquired the property for $1.14 million in 2016 from Victory Church NWA.

