Clothesline Fair set for Labor Day weekend in Prairie Grove

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — Come out for some arts, crafts, food and square dancing at the 2021 Clothesline Fair (CLF) in Prairie Grove this Labor Day weekend.

The CLF, a partnership between the Prairie Grove Battlefield Park and the Prairie Grove Lions Club, will be held at the Prairie Grove Battlefield Park over the holiday weekend.

The CLF begins Saturday (Sept. 4) at 8 a.m. with the annual parade starting at 9 a.m.

The Prairie Grove Police Department announced the streets along the parade route will be shut down on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. and traffic delays and congestion along old Highway 62B are expected throughout the weekend.

Sept. 4th Parade info:

Parade line up between 8 and 8:45 a.m.

Parade starts at 9 a.m.

No registration and no announcer this year

Mask recommended

Spectators asked to practice social distancing.

Square dance floats line up in the HS parking lot.

Parents- use Cole Dr. to drop your kid off.

Keep Cole Dr. one way. Enter off Bush St.