Former Clinton home in Fayetteville closing as museum

Fayetteville’s Advertising and Promotions Commission decided in September to scale back programming at the Clinton House Museum.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The northwest Arkansas home that Bill and Hillary Clinton first lived in as a married couple is closing as a museum, at least temporarily.

Fayetteville’s Advertising and Promotions Commission decided in September to scale back programming at the Clinton House Museum.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that exhibits for 2021 have been canceled and most of the staff has been laid off.

But the museum's board is hopeful the facility could eventually reopen.