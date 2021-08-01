Clean up settlement reached on hazardous waste site near Arkansas River in Fort Smith

The EPA reached a settlement with US Technology Corporation regarding alleged hazardous waste violations at the UST site in Fort Smith, a news release said.

FORT SMITH, Ark — Fort Smith company has agreed to a plan with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to remove over five million pounds of hazardous waste stored at a site near the Arkansas River, according to the EPA Region 6.

The EPA reached a settlement with US Technology Corporation regarding alleged hazardous waste violations at the UST site in Fort Smith, a news release said. The settlement alleges several companies generated hazardous waste that was proposed for recycling but was instead stored by the owner and operator of UST without a Resource Conservation and Recovery Act permit. The material in question was stored at a site at 6500 Grand Ave. from 2010-2016, said Morgan Acuff, communications and media specialist with Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment’s Division of Environmental Quality (ADEQ).

The 10 respondents to the case are cooperating with EPA to remove the hazardous waste from the UST site, is less than half a mile from a residential area and next to the flood-prone Arkansas River. Because of this, it is important to remove the waste as quickly as possible following the finalization of the settlement to protect area residents and the environment, the news release said.