Hydrogen power plant facility to be built in Clarksville

When the new facility is projected to be completed in 2026, the city says it will employ over 100 full-time positions.

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — The City of Clarksville is planning on having a hydrogen power plant facility built with goals to start production in 2025.

On May 12, Clarksville released the city's agreement with Syntex Industries, the company in charge of designing and constructing the plant, calling it the state's first "hydrogen hub."

The facility is expected to generate "over 500 megawatts of emission-free electricity" along with over 100 full-time positions by the time it's projected completion in 2026.

Clarksville says limited power production will begin in 2025.

"Syntex has been working with Clarksville to develop methods to store excess renewable energy and regenerate it on demand. Recent technical developments and federal tax incentives have opened the door at last," said Clarksville Mayor David Rieder.

“This project offers the infrastructure to support our growing economy and bring new high-paying ‘ecodustrial’ jobs to the area," Rieder said.

The mayor went on to say that the new facility will be developed as a "hydrogen power grid" as a solution for clean energy fuel for transportation within the city.

"It will be the catalyst for a major energy transition and economic transformation in this part of the state as well as the overall economy. We're honored and delighted to be working in and with the City of Clarksville!" the Managing Director and CEO of Syntex Industries Tom Waggoner said.

