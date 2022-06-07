Clarksville movie theater offers active shooter training to employees

A Clarksville movie theater decided to bring in law enforcement to teach active shooter training to their workers.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — With more and more mass shootings happening across the country a Clarksville business decided to bring in law enforcement to teach active shooter preparedness seminar for their employees.

It was after the Uvalde, Texas school shooting, that owners here at the Clarksville Cinema knew they wanted to offer an active shooter preparedness seminar for their employees.

“With all the stuff going on in the news, especially here lately with all these active shooter events, we wanted to make the employees comfortable that they knew what to do in case there was an active shooter episode,” said Van Hill.

Co-owner Van Hill felt the active shooter preparedness seminar was very informative for him and his employees. He remembers the movie theater shooting that happened in Aurora, Colorado where a dozen people died. The 10-year anniversary of that shooting is later this month.

“You can’t be too aware of things like that. You don’t want to scare anybody, but we want to have them realize it’s a real possibility even though it’s a low probability,” he said.

Corporal Jonia Smith with the Clarksville Police Department led the seminar saying knowing what to do in these situations is extremely important. He says important words to live by in an active shooter situation are avoid, deny, defend and win.

“If you are avoiding the situation, the active shooter, the active killer you aren’t going to get hurt. If you’re denying the situation, you are causing, you are locking the door, you’re not going to get hurt, you are barricaded in the door, you aren’t going to get hurt because he can’t get to you. And the worst-case scenario, defend yourself. You know, don’t fight fair,” said Smith.

Clarksville Police are willing to do the same active shooter preparedness seminars for others in town. They say just call the police department if you are interested.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.