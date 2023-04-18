Clarksville man dies after two-vehicle crash in Logan County

According to reports, 75-year-old Curtis Fetters died after his vehicle was struck while exiting the driveway of Circle S Gas Station.

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — A Clarksville man is dead after his vehicle was struck while leaving a gas station in Logan County on April 17.

According to Arkansas' Fatal Crash Summary's report, 75-year-old Curtis Fetters was exiting a driveway at the Circle S Gas Station on State Highway 109 in Morrison Bluff when he failed to yield to northbound traffic.

Curtis' vehicle was then struck on the driver's side door area by 38-year-old James Richardson, who was travelling northbound, according to the report.

Richardson was transported to Johnson Regional with minor injuries while Fetters was pronounced dead on the scene.

Conditions at the time of the crash were reported to be clear and dry.

