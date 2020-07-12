Community saves birthday for quarantined 5-year-old in Johnson Co.

Malik was quarantined with all his birthday plans canceled, but that didn't stop folks in Johnson County from going all out to give him a memorable celebration.

CLARKSVILLE, Arkansas — Malik Zachary, a kindergartner from Clarksville was quarantined on his birthday, but the community didn't let that stop them from making sure he was still able to have a special day.

Malik's mom, Lesley Zachary, says Malik is turning six-years-old this week, but they had to cancel all of his birthday plans because he had to quarantine.

Leslie hoped she could make his birthday memorable in spite of the pandemic, so she reached out to the community asking if they would like to help him celebrate in a "socially distant" style.

The family lives outside of city limits, so they knew it would be a challenge, but as the pictures and video show, the Clarksville community did not let Zachary down. In fact, they went all out for this sweet 5-year-old, soon to be 6-year-old, boy.

Friends, family, a Johnson County Regional Medical Hospital EMT, Johnson County Rural Fire Department #1 and #2 and Johnson County Sheriff's Office all made an appearance to let one special little boy know that he wasn't alone and that people do care.

Below is a video of Malik's birthday parade. "Thank you to Johnson County and the City of Clarksville," said Leslie.

Leslie said, "His day was made, and he definitely had a birthday he will never forget. This just amazes me! Seriously, thank you, everyone."

