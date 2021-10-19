Clarksville Police asking for help locating missing 15-year-old boy

The Clarksville Police Department is asking for help locating a 15-year-old boy last seen Monday night.

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the community's help locating a missing juvenile.

According to information released by the police department on social media, 15-year-old Joshua Lares was last seen near his home in the North Montgomery area Monday, Oct. 18, night.

He was last sighted wearing a black and grey sweatshirt and black pants. Joshua is described as being 5'7" and weighing 140lbs.