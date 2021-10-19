Clarksville Police asking for help locating missing 15-year-old boy

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the community's help locating a missing juvenile.
According to information released by the police department on social media, 15-year-old Joshua Lares was last seen near his home in the North Montgomery area Monday, Oct. 18, night.
He was last sighted wearing a black and grey sweatshirt and black pants. Joshua is described as being 5'7" and weighing 140lbs.
Anyone with information about Joshua's whereabouts is asked to contact the Johnson County Dispatch center at (479) 774-6911.