Clarksville Police asking for help locating missing 15-year-old boy

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the community's help locating a missing juvenile. 

According to information released by the police department on social media, 15-year-old Joshua Lares was last seen near his home in the North Montgomery area Monday, Oct. 18, night. 

He was last sighted wearing a black and grey sweatshirt and black pants. Joshua is described as being 5'7" and weighing 140lbs. 

Credit: Clarksville Police Department
Joshua Lares

Anyone with information about Joshua's whereabouts is asked to contact the Johnson County Dispatch center at (479) 774-6911. 

