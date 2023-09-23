2023 Fort Smith Marathon to cause traffic delays Sunday

An estimated 800 participants are expected to join the marathon.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The 7th Annual Fort Smith Marathon (FSM) will be causing citywide traffic delays on Sunday, Sept. 24. The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) reminds drivers to be cautious throughout the day as the event is held.

The marathon will start at 7 a.m. at the University of Arkansas - Fort Smith (UAFS). Officials say the race encompasses "26.2 miles of city streets, state highways, and non-vehicular paved travelways."

According to FSPD "an estimated 800 race participants," are expected to attend and that does not include the audience, organizers and other supporters.

FSPD says participants will be running "east and southeast to portions of Chaffee Crossing and Ben Geren Park" before returning to UAFS. The race is expected to end at 4 p.m.

Here is a map of the exact route from FSM.

