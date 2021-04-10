City officials seek input on south Fayetteville walkability plans

Residents are asked for their input on improvements that can be made in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in south Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville residents are being asked for their input on how the city can improve walkability in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in south Fayetteville.

Residents can review the concept drawings and complete the questionnaire online.

In the 2018 Mobility Plan, the areas between Walker Park and Archibald Yell Blvd. were identified as areas that needed pedestrian safety and connectivity improvements.

New sidewalks, safety improvements to current sidewalks, traffic calming, vegetation clearing and ADA-compliant curb ramps were all proposed improvements from residents.

The proposed walkability improvements include:

Locust Street from the Razorback Greenway to 7th Street

Addition of a 5-foot-wide sidewalk on the west side

Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. from Church Ave. to Wood Ave.

Addition of an eight-foot-wide sidewalk on the south side

Addition of on-street parallel parking on the south side

Upgraded crosswalks at Block Ave. and Willow Ave.

South Street from S. College Ave. to Archibald Yell Blvd.

Sidewalk on north side widened to six feet with three feet of green space

Parking consolidated to the north side

Block Ave. from Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd to South St.

New ADA compliant sidewalk ramps

Vegetation clearing along the full length

S. College Ave from South S to Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Installation of speed cushions and curb extensions on the Spout Springs Branch bridge

Enhanced crosswalk at South Street