City offices and county courthouses reopen to the public with restrictions

A long line of visitors wait outside satellite office locations for the Washington County Assessor and Collector.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — City offices and county courthouses in some Northwest Arkansas towns reopened to the public today with limitations and procedures in place to ensure everyone's safety.

Everyone entering the Washington County Courthouse will be screened. You are required to wear a mask at all times inside the building. Anyone without a mask will not be allowed to enter.

There's been a slight uptick in traffic at the courthouse, but many judges are still utilizing other tools.

"They are still encouraging video conferencing to whatever extent possible. They have allowed them to go ahead and have in-person hearings," Washington County Attorney, Brian Lester said.

The offices for the Circuit Clerk, Assessor, Collector, and Prosecuting Attorney are still closed to the public.

A long line of people waited outside the DMVs in Fayetteville and Springdale Monday, where satellite offices have been set up for the county Assessor and Collector.

"Both of those satellite offices are up and running for people that are needing to come in to get their car tagged and that sort of thing," Lester said.

In the case of city offices like in Bella Vista, if you need to visit a city employee, an appointment is required.

"We will provide a mask for someone when they visit," Mayor of Bella Vista, Peter Christie said.

Like in most places, you will go through the screening process and have your temperature taken.

"If you go to get a permit, we had open counters now there are sneeze guards up, and we can only accommodate one person at a time inside the foyer," Christie said.

Places that see the most traffic like Bella Vista's courthouse and its public library remain closed.

The library is now doing curbside pickup.

While county offices now reopen, you are encouraged to call ahead of time because many services can still be done online.

Other city offices like Springdale's have also reopened to the public with restrictions.

You are asked to make an appointment before going.