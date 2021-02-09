City of Rogers Clean Up Project hosted by Keep Arkansas Beautiful

Community volunteers are invited to take part in the annual "Pick Up Where You Play" community clean-up by helping pick up trash around Rogers' parks.

ROGERS, Ark. — The City of Rogers kicked off its "Pick Up Where You Play" community cleanup campaign, which takes place Sept. 1 through Oct. 31, 2021.

The community cleanup invites residents to help pick up trash around the City of Rogers parks as part of the statewide annual cleanup hosted by Keep Arkansas Beautiful. The Great Arkansas Cleanup takes place each fall with thousands of Arkansans removing trash from state roadways, shorelines, parks and public areas as part of the statewide community improvement campaign.

The City of Rogers says as the pandemic has drawn residents outdoors for exercise and entertainment alternatives, there has been an increase in litter, which finds its way into the city's waterways and water supply.

Event organizers chose the fall for the "Pick Up Where You Play" event to encourage the community to enjoy the outdoors while participating in the cleanup.

Organizers have set up eight green supply bins provided to pick up which are equipped with instructions, trash bags and plastic gloves.

Rogers' green supply bin pick up points are located at:

Clark Pavilion-Lake Atalanta, 800 E Walnut Street

The Railyard Bike Park, 299 E Cherry Street

Pleasant Ridge Dog Park, 1615 S Pleasant Ridge Road

Fire Station 1, 201 N 1st Street, (trailside)

Horsebarn Trail Head, 517 S 52nd Street

Mercy Trail Head, S Rife Medical Ln

Railyard Park, 216 S 1st Street

Rogers Public Library, 711 S Dixieland Rd

Participants are encouraged to practice social distancing and to wear masks if coming into contact with others. The City of Rogers also is asking participants to dispose of the trash bags at one of the trash supply bins at the parks or to carry the bags home.