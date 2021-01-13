City of Rogers acquires naming rights for convention center formerly known as John Q. Hammons Center

The largest gathering space of its kind in Northwest Arkansas will now be known as the Rogers Convention Center.

ROGERS, Arkansas — Mayor of Rogers, Greg Hines, announced the City has acquired naming rights for the convention center in Rogers, the largest gathering space of its kind in Northwest Arkansas, as part of an agreement with JDHQ Hotels LLC.

Formerly known as the John Q. Hammons Center, the convention center located at South Pinnacle Hills Parkway in Uptown Rogers will now be known as the Rogers Convention Center.

“As we continue to be a team player in the branding and promotion of Northwest Arkansas, it’s important for us to make sure residents and visitors alike know what Rogers has to offer,” emphasized Mayor Hines.

The mayor said he is proud that the building bears the city’s branding.

“Families are moving to and visiting Northwest Arkansas at historic rates. For many, it’s difficult to understand where our city limits begin and end,” said Hines. “The goal with the naming Rogers Convention Center is to make it abundantly clear people are in the City of Rogers when they are using that space and enjoying restaurants and businesses surrounding it. We are so proud of all the great amenities Northwest Arkansas has to offer residents and visitors, and we think it’s important to highlight the things Rogers offers to the region.”

Raymond Burns, the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO, stressed how important the Chamber’s destination marketing and management work is in building community and growing business.

“This is a key focus area for our mission work,” he said. “Visit Rogers generates tax revenues that fund investment in quality of place initiatives and activates quality experiences for both our visitors and residents. The new Rogers Convention Center identity highlights the uniqueness of the City of Rogers and strengthens our brand. It will help us to not only increase destination awareness but also achieve our strategic goal of promoting Rogers as an arts and entertainment destination in the NW Arkansas region.”

J. R. Shaw, Executive Director, Visit Rogers, said he sees the partnership between the hotel and city hall as an investment in the Rogers community.

“Tourism is the 2nd largest industry in Arkansas and provided $242 million in direct investment to the Rogers community in 2019. Tourism provides needed jobs for our local families and neighbors and promotes a quality of life in Rogers that attracts businesses, young professionals, and visitors to Rogers. Much of that tourism activity flows through the Rogers Convention Center. Public and private partnerships that support the Rogers Convention Center, as well as Visit Rogers’ continued partnership with the AMP, increase awareness of Rogers as a world-class destination for meetings and conventions, entertainment, shopping and dining. This awareness brings tourism development and opportunity to the entire Rogers community.”

The Rogers Convention Center is attached to the Embassy Suites by Hilton Northwest Arkansas Hotel, Spa & Convention Center.

“Uptown Rogers has so much to offer as an appealing destination. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with representatives of Rogers to highlight Northwest Arkansas as a regional gem,” said Larry Cooper, Regional Director, Operations, Atrium Hospitality.

Cooper continued, “Whether exploring Northwest Arkansas for the first time or returning, guests can visit assured knowing we’re committed to our enhanced safety standards and protocols in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re adapting workplace behaviors and encouraging use of innovative technology like Digital Key for reduced contact options. We’re using EPA-approved hospital-grade disinfectants and cleaning, disinfecting and inspecting guest rooms prior to each stay. We’re also expanding access to hygiene stations, increasing the frequency of cleaning of our facilities’ public spaces, and clearly marking prompts for safe social interactions. Face coverings are required for guests and Associates in all indoor public areas at the hotel and convention center.”

While the naming rights were in the works pre-pandemic, Mayor Hines is confident the facility is taking appropriate measures to keep meeting spaces clean and safe, and there is enough space to allow social distancing.