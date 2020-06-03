City of Rogers announces Spring Tree Giveaway

Rogers Parks and Recreation will be giving out free trees on Saturday (March 14).

ROGERS, Ark. — Rogers Parks and Recreation is excited to partner with the Rogers Activity Center for a Spring Tree Giveaway on Saturday, March 14, at the Rogers Activity Center.

The Spring Tree Giveaway will begin at 9 a.m.

Trees will be given to residents that live within the city limits of Rogers at no cost on a first-come, first-serve basis.

There is a limited amount of trees to be given out, so be sure to arrive early. Those that wish to receive a tree will be required to present proof of residency (utility bill or driver’s license).

“With the tree grant from the Walton Philanthropy Group, we typically host one tree giveaway each year in the fall,” City of Rogers Trail Coordinator Kara King said. “However, due to the damage and loss of so many trees as a result of the tornado in October, we know there is a need, and we are excited to host a second tree giveaway for our residents in the spring this year.”

Each household will be able to take two trees. The following trees will be available:

White Flowering Dogwood

Dura Heat River Birch

Shumard Oak

Tulip Poplar

Northern Red Oak

Residents are encouraged to take photos planting their trees and share them on the City of Rogers Facebook page.