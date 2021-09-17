City of Rogers and Community Clinic partner up to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be set up for the rest of September by the City of Rogers and Community Clinic.

ROGERS, Ark. — The City of Rogers has partnered up with Community Clinic to host COVID-19 clinics throughout the month of September.

Mobile clinics were set up this summer and over 500 vaccines were administered.

More dates are now available for the vaccine. Below are the dates and locations for the upcoming vaccine clinics.

September 23rd · Rogers City Hall 301 W. Chestnut St. · 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

September 25th · Railyard Park 102 E Walnut St. · 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

September 27th · Rogers Activity Center 315 W Olive St. · 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

September 30th · Rogers Public Library 711 S Dixieland Rd. · 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The mobile vaccine clinic at Railyard Park on Sept. 25, will be parked at the corner of 1st and Walnut St. It will be coordinated with the Frisco Inferno event along with other festivities downtown that day.

The vaccine is free and no appointment is required. First and second doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available as well as the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. If you are receiving a second dose, they ask that you bring your vaccine card.

Participants ages 12 to 17 will require the physical presence of a parent or guardian to be eligible to receive a vaccine.