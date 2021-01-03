City of Prairie Grove to 'flip the switch' on new solar partnership with Entegrity Energy today

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — The City of Prairie Grove is holding a small presentation at 11:00 a.m. Friday (April 16) morning at the wastewater treatment plant to “Flip the Switch” on its new solar partnership with Entegrity Energy.
The City says 80% of energy from some of its biggest electrical accounts, such as the treatment plants, will be offset by solar energy.
The city assumed no infrastructure costs for the project but says it will see significant annual savings through its partnership with Entegrity Energy.