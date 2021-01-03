City of Prairie Grove to 'flip the switch' on new solar partnership with Entegrity Energy today

The City says 80% of energy from some of its biggest electrical accounts, such as the treatment plants, will be offset by solar energy.

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — The City of Prairie Grove is holding a small presentation at 11:00 a.m. Friday (April 16) morning at the wastewater treatment plant to “Flip the Switch” on its new solar partnership with Entegrity Energy.

