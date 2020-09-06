Greenwood offering drive-thru coronavirus testing Wednesday

GREENWOOD, Ark. — The city of Greenwood is taking action after a police officer tested positive for COVID-19.
The chamber of commerce announced a drive-thru testing site for Wednesday (June 10).
The testing site will be at Greenwood Baptist Health Clinic on W. Center Street from 8:00 to 11:00 a.m.
The site was already in the works, but the chamber says the officer testing positive for coronavirus accelerated the process.
There is no requirement for testing or pre-registration, anyone is able to get tested.
The police department is urging anyone who may have been in contact with the police to get tested.