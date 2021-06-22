Vigil held in Greenwood for two killed in Poteau crash

Friday (June 18) 42-year-old Aaron Gamble and his son, 15-year-old Landry Gamble passed away in a crash in Poteau, Oklahoma.

GREENWOOD, Arkansas — The City of Greenwood continues to mourn the loss of two lights in their community.

Today (June 21) a vigil was held at the Greenwood High School football stadium to honor them.

Friday (June 18) 42-year-old Aaron Gamble and his son, 15-year-old Landry Gamble passed away in a crash in Poteau, Oklahoma.

“I feel cheated,” said Mark Travis, friend and colleague of Aaron Gambles. Continuing saying why there is so much admiration for the incoming Greenwood principal. “We love the guy, because he loved other people.”

Around a hundred community members gathered at Smith Robinson Stadium to remember to father and son duo. Saying their light shined across the school.

“They knew who you were. They were easy to talk to,” said classmate Averi Abbott when mentioning how personable the Gambles were.

Landry Gamble was a freshman at the high school when his life was taken.

“He was really funny,” said Hannah Caldwell when remembering her classmate. “He would always make fun of us because he studied so hard. He was such a good student,” Caldwell continued.

Although he lived a short life, he touched many. Caldwell was one of those people. She said, “He was one of those people that everyone left.” Classmate Abby Abbot agreeing. Saying, “He could light up the room.”

Some calling Landry an exact copy and paste from his dad, Aaron gamble.

The community saying, they will miss the love the Gambles gave off the most. “How he loves people. How we cared for people. How he put everyone in front of himself, “said Travis.

Visitation for Aaron and Landry Gamble will be held at Smith Robinson Stadium starting at 2 p.m. June 22nd. Their funeral will be held at the same place Wednesday at 10 a.m.